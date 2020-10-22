iPhone: Downloading an iOS update without Wi-Fi becomes possible

We therefore had to wait for the iPhone 12 to download an iOS update without connecting to a Wi-Fi. Apple says it can download in 5G.

There are three modes for Internet management available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. One of the modes is “Allow more data in 5G”. You can download iOS updates without WiFi and get better quality for FaceTime, the Apple TV application, and music and videos for Apple Music. The mode also provides the ability for third-party applications to use more data.

Apple states on its website that “Allow more data in 5G” mode is enabled by default for those who have a mobile plan with unlimited internet. Otherwise there is a “standard” mode and an “energy saving mode”. Apple also confirms that 5G is not available for dual SIM users. Both lines will be in 4G. However, an update planned for the end of the year will activate 5G with dual SIM.

Download an iOS update without 5G?

Can we download an iOS update in 4G if we are using an iPhone 12? The answer is no. You need to connect to a Wi-Fi network. This is the same as previous iPhones.