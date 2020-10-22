American Chosen plays among us and breaks records

If Donald Trump hasn’t been welcome on Twitch for a while, then not all American politicians are. In fact, it is even one of them that recently broke a record of views on the social network. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was watched by 700,000 people fighting with other people, including her Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar, during her portion of the Among Us game.

Video games to encourage people to vote?

Among us is a game loved by many, and that’s in part due to its banning in the United States. Specifically, the game wants the players to form a crew of spaceships and all have missions to complete. Among the players is at least one cheater who is responsible for killing all the other members of the game one by one without being detected. It is therefore this game that the Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has played and has attracted no less than 700,000 viewers via Twitch.

This audience is actually a record for Twitch. No less than 440,000 people were seen live on the democratic program itself, while around 200,000 people saw the game from the other participant channels.

With November 3rd, the date of the American elections, this part of the game clearly had one goal: to bring the audience together and get a vote. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not fail to convey the message to the Twitch viewers: “We are here to vote blue. We have the option to vote to remove Trump from office and vote for the Biden-Kamala duo. Let’s make sure we change this country. “So that’s clear!

Twitch, a political tool?

Twitch is a social network popular with streamers. On this platform, you can broadcast live video and interact with internet users. The social network seems to be more valued by political figures, including Donald Trump, who also shares certain events on the platform.

For Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Twitch definitely seems like a real tool of political communication, even if this game was entertaining. The American used a few minutes to call for more than three hours of playing time to mobilize voters for the next American presidential election.