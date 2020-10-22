iPhone 12: The shells have no holes for the speakers

Oops! The first customers to buy cases for the iPhone 12 received their order. However, some copies have a flaw: the holes for the speakers are missing! These are official Apple cases and not third-party cases.

At least two people had this problem. They shared photos on Reddit (here and there). One of them said they contacted Apple about the situation. A staff member told him that the lack of speaker holes was normal. Problem: No, this is not normal. The same person shared a video showing the torso from different angles.

There are obviously defective models that have been sent to customers. This type of product should normally be disposed of immediately after production. It is surprising that the customer has such a mistake anyway.

Customers who received iPhone 12 cases without holes should contact Apple for an exchange. The exchange is of course free of charge. We can definitely wonder how many people have encountered this problem. The numbers seem pretty limited, but we’ll have to see how the situation evolves tomorrow. In fact, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for purchase. We suspect a lot of people will buy a hull from tomorrow.