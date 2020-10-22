Father created atmosphere on the internet: the public prosecutor’s office is investigating two students after the murder of a teacher in France – politics

After a teacher was beheaded in France, the public prosecutor opened an investigation against several suspects. She accuses them of complicity in a murder with a terrorist background, the anti-terrorist prosecutor announced on Wednesday evening. Proceedings were brought against, among others, two 14- and 15-year-old students and against the father, who sparked the vote against teachers online.

The 47-year-old murder victim Samuel Paty was murdered by an 18-year-old last Friday, according to investigators in a Paris suburb, and then beheaded. The alleged terrorist with Russian-Chechen roots was later shot dead by security forces. According to previous knowledge, his motive was that Paty had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class. Immediately after the crime, President Emmanuel Macron spoke of an Islamist terrorist act.

The 14- and 15-year-old suspects were placed under judicial supervision. This means that they are released under certain conditions. According to investigators, the 18-year-old attacker knew the name of the teacher and the address of the school, but did not know what Paty looked like. The two minors are now accused of having identified the teacher for the alleged perpetrator for money on the day of the attack.

Like the youngsters, the father of a schoolgirl is also accused of complicity. He had mobilized against the teacher on the net, demanded his resignation and published sensitive data such as the name and address of the school, as the researchers said. A man who had supported his father, who according to the media is a well-known Islamist, has also been prosecuted for complicity in a murder with a terrorist background.

Proceedings against this allegation were initiated against six persons. Another person is being investigated for involvement in a criminal terrorist organization. The preliminary investigation could eventually lead to a criminal case if the detectives see sufficient evidence against the suspect.

Commemoration in defense of freedom

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Wednesday evening at an emotional commemoration to defend freedom. “We will not be without caricatures (and) drawings,” he said in the courtyard of the Sorbonne University in Paris, referring to the Mohammed caricatures, which had sparked controversy around the world. Paty was the victim of a deadly conspiracy, stupidity, lies and hatred of others, Macron said. “We’re going on, (Lord) teacher!”

The crime in a Paris suburb had caused horror across the country. Over the weekend, tens of thousands took to the streets to show their solidarity.

Premiere Madame Brigitte Macron was unable to attend the ceremony because she was in contact with a corona-infected person. The former teacher therefore published a letter in memory of Samuel Paty. It says, To be a teacher is to open doors to students – because those of mind and knowledge are infinite. “You knew all that, Samuel, and even better, you embodied it,” Brigitte Macron continued. (dpa)