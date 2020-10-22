iPhone 12: Snapdragon X55 Modem + upcoming models

It’s over with Intel’s network chip in iPhones. Apple has been using a Qualcomm modem since the iPhone 12. This is the Snapdragon X55. This confirms the rumors on the matter that surfaced in October …

The Snapdragon X55 can process 5G under 6 GHz and 5G with millimeter waves. This is Qualcomm’s second network chip, the first is the Snapdragon X50. Of course, the chip can also process 2G / 3G / 4G in addition to 5G.

Now that the iPhone 12 is official, it’s time to check out the next few models. It turns out that the list of modems that will be included in future iPhones is already known. It was presented (discreetly) when Qualcomm and Apple reached an agreement following their legal battle.

We learn that Apple products planned between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 (certainly the iPhone 13) will have the Snapdragon X60 modem. This has a manufacturing process of 5 nm, compared to 7 nm for the Snapdragon X55. The chip has the advantage that it is less energy-intensive, which should support the autonomy of the iPhone. As a reminder, the iPhone 12 lasts two hours less in 5G than in 4G.

Later, Apple products will use the Snapdragon X65 and Snapdragon X70 network chips between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2024. Qualcomm has not yet formalized the two modems in question.