Warning against false messages: US secret services accuse Iran and Russia of meddling in electoral politics

According to the American intelligence coordinator, Iran and Russia are involved in the American elections. They spread false information and illegally stole “some” personal information from registered voters, John Ratcliffe said at a brief news conference Wednesday night. The data could be misused to misinform voters and create confusion, he said.

Iranian authorities had sent emails with the aim of “intimidating voters, stirring up social unrest and harming President Trump,” Ratcliffe said.

At the same time, he assured Americans that the integrity of the November 3 election would not be compromised. “Don’t worry, your voices are safe,” Ratcliffe said. FBI chief Christopher Wray added, “We will not tolerate foreign interference in our elections or any criminal activity that undermines the integrity of your vote or public confidence in the election outcome.”

Ratcliffe and Wray did not provide information on how much voter data Iran and Russia would have conquered. Registered voter information is typically stored locally in counties and municipalities in the United States. No information was given on the states or locations of the voter data.

The emails from the Iranian authorities were apparently recently leaked letters sent on behalf of the right-wing American group Proud Boys, according to US media, citing the Department of Homeland Security. The emails mainly went to Democratic voters in parts of the states of Alaska and Florida. The recipients were threatened and asked to vote for Trump. Ratcliffe did not provide details on the emails, but referred to the media reports.

Iran’s motive is unclear

However, it remained unclear what motive Iran should have for its actions. The US secret services are convinced that Tehran hopes that Trump will be voted out. To what extent the emails calling for Trump’s election served this purpose remained unclear.

In addition, Iran has released a video falsely claiming that it is easy to cast fake votes at home and abroad, Ratcliffe said.

“These acts are desperate attempts by desperate enemies,” Ratcliffe said. The secret services have not yet noticed such actions by Russia. As in 2016, Moscow stole voter data. (dpa)