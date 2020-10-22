Facebook Dating: The dating service is launched in France

Facebook Dating is now making its debut in France and the rest of Europe. This dating service is already available in some countries, including the US and Canada.

With its service, Facebook competes directly with applications like Tinder. The idea is to find your soulmate based on interests and other factors. According to Facebook, there have already been 1.5 billion “matches” on Facebook Dating. A “match” means that two people have indicated that they are interested in the other person’s profile. Each “match” allows two people who have a crush on each other to come into contact.

The social network lists the following for Facebook Dating:

Stories: You can post your Facebook and Instagram stories on your dating profile. In this way, the social network invites its members to show instead of telling who they really are in order to connect with people who are interested in their profile. The Secret Crush: You can consider a potential relationship with someone you already follow on Facebook or Instagram. Dating thus offers the option of choosing up to nine Facebook friends or Instagram subscribers. If they picked you too, there’s a match. Note that they will only be notified once they have created a dating profile. Events and Groups: Dating offers the ability to add your Facebook events and groups to the service in order to find someone with similar interests. This way you can see all people registered on Dating within these events and groups. Virtual data: once you have found a person, you can initiate a video chat with this person directly in the application. Practice physical distancing during this time! To do this, simply click on the video symbol in the chat. The person receives an invitation and if accepted, the conversation can begin.

Facebook Dating is available in the Facebook application itself. The social network assures us, however, that the content of Facebook Dating differs significantly from “normal” Facebook. Your friends won’t know what you’re doing on the dating service.

