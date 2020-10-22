the program designed to pay consumers to analyze their data outside of Amazon.com

Jeff Bezos’ company is launching a new program called Amazon Shopper Panel to analyze consumer data outside of its platform. With this new project, Amazon wants to understand how consumers shop outside of Amazon.com in order to improve its own platform.

Amazon Shopper Panel: Analyze consumer data outside of Amazon stores

Participants in this new program are required to send 10 receipts per month for purchases from retailers or e-retailers other than Amazon. The initiators of the Amazon Shopper Panel program say they are interested in all types of data, including purchases in grocery stores, department stores, pharmacies, and entertainment venues such as cinemas or restaurants (they are open).

Obviously, Amazon stores like Whole Foods, Amazon Go, Amazon Four Star, and Amazon Books are not eligible. The idea behind this program is to understand the buying behavior of consumers outside of Amazon’s platforms and stores. Participants can directly access the dedicated mobile application: Amazon Shopper Panel on iOS and Android to send photos of their tickets or send them directly to the following email address: [email protected]

Amazon and data …

Consumers who agree to play the game and submit their data to Amazon can earn a monthly reward of $ 10, which this time can be used on Amazon’s platforms. Each month and depending on the surveys they answer, participants can earn other rewards as well. This program is currently only available to US consumers by invitation.

The Amazon Shopper Panel teams have made sure that all sensitive data, especially in connection with medical prescriptions, is deleted. However, the personal data of the users are not deleted. The data collected is intended to help advertisers better understand the relationship between their ads and product purchases. This work should allow the American giant to make it easier to write models to bring together groups of customers who are likely to be interested in specific products.

This program is launched because the European Union accuses Amazon of using third-party data to compete with them. According to Wall Street Journal sources, some Amazon executives are directly involved in the matter. The European Commission is trying to understand how far the company has gone. If the facts are true, Amazon is taking great risks. An internal investigation has also been initiated. This data could have been used by Amazon to manufacture its own products.