Thursday should actually end: Turkey extends controversial gas mission in the Mediterranean – politics

Turkey has extended the mission of a research vessel at the center of its dispute with Greece over gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The operation of the “Oruc Reis”, which would end next Thursday, will be extended until next Tuesday, the Turkish navy announced on Thursday. The mission was extended despite recent mounting international pressure on Ankara to make way for the gas dispute.

At their summit in Brussels last Friday, EU Heads of State or Government called on Turkey to refrain from “renewed unilateral and provocative actions” and to show a willingness to speak up. Summit participants reiterated their “full solidarity” with Greece and Cyprus in the gas dispute.

The “Oruc Reis” has been on the road again since the beginning of last week in the controversial area south of the Greek island of Kastelorizo. The reconnaissance ship was first sent into these waters in August, where it stayed for several weeks.

The temporary setback of the “Oruc Reis” had raised hopes that the crisis would be defused, which was then interrupted by the ship’s new mission. Athens claims that the “Oruc Reis” crosses Greek territory, and therefore Ankara violates international law with these missions.

Since the discovery of rich gas reserves in the region, there has been a heated dispute over its exploitation. EU members Greece, Cyprus and Turkey lay claim to the affected sea areas. Ankara and Athens have also made their position clear by sending warships. This has heightened concern in the EU that the dispute could lead to a military conflict between NATO partners. (AFP)