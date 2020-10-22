Flixbus is becoming a monopoly: Why Deutsche Bahn is giving up its long-distance buses – the economy

At the end of the year, Deutsche Bahn AG completely gave up its IC long-distance buses. Numerous lines have previously been broken. The alternative is now attractive and fast train connections, the state-owned company announced on request and confirmed the departure. At the beginning of the week, rival Blablabus announced that from October 26, it will temporarily stop all connections due to Corona, return ticket prices and postpone the planned expansion.

For a long time, DB AG has expensively expanded its long-distance bus business. Four years ago, there were 18 IC bus lines and 40 connections from the Berlin-Linienbus (BLB) branch, which aggressively operated at low prices in competition with rail transport, expanded strongly and caused losses. At the end of 2016, due to political pressure, the state-owned company completely stopped providing SU services and in the following years also shortened the network of IC buses, whose tickets can be booked online in the DB system, as conveniently as train tickets.

Now the last lines are gone. These include connections from Mannheim’s main bus station to Prague via Heidelberg, Frankfurt, Würzburg and Nuremberg, as well as from Munich’s main bus station to Zurich and from Leipzig to Prague. Long-distance buses are mainly used on routes where the train journey used to take longer and where a change is needed. Trains now run to Prague from Berlin and Bavaria every two hours, a DB spokesman said.

Flixbus thus pushed out all competitors

With the end of IC bus operations, the market leader Flixbus almost becomes a monopoly, there are hardly any other offers. Almost eight years after the liberalization of the long-distance bus business, the Munich startup has now eliminated or taken over all other competitors, as have buses from Deutsche Post. However, the company is also suffering from declining demand due to the pandemic, currently driving only a third of its product range and complaining about dumped railway prices.

Flixbus is now the last provider on the market – and the benefits. Photo: dpa

“Private bus companies are seriously suffering from the crisis, while DB continues to receive unilateral subsidies,” Flixbus founder André Schwämmlein told our editorial team. The whole mobility industry faces great challenges and it is also a matter of maintaining competition. Schwämmlein accuses the lost state-owned company of attacking long-distance buses with dumped train prices and thus the illegal use of state financial aid.

This year alone, DB AG is to receive more than 5 billion euros from the federal government to cover the corona’s losses. The federal government decided on subsidies a few months ago, but has not yet been approved by the European Commission in Brussels. DB’s rail and road competitors demand strict conditions so that state aid does not distort competition.

They help money from financial investors

In Flixbus long-distance bus transport, the market has conquered a wealth of capital from international financial investors. The guarantee of success is a lean business model, which is based on digital technology, massive online ticket sales, strong networks and willing subcontractors. Flixbus itself has neither buses nor drivers, but it cooperates with a number of medium-sized bus companies, with which the conditions of line operation are negotiated.

Many partners have major problems with Corona because people travel much less and avoid public transport due to the possible risk of infection. Even with Flixbus, further reductions in bids cannot be ruled out after long-distance bus connections have been reduced to one third of the previous level. The Flixtrain railway service was also temporarily suspended. The Berlin-Stuttgart route has even been completely canceled so far, Leo Express’s partner is bankrupt and is making serious allegations of Flixtrain.