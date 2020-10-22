The US is trying to buy the Huawei ban from Brazil

The United States continues its war against Huawei worldwide and in Brazil in particular. The two countries signed a $ 1 billion finance deal on October 19th. Washington wants to use this way to fund the purchase of 5G devices by local operators to prevent them from being shipped to Chinese companies.

A financing offer to offset the low cost of Huawei 5G technology

During several exchanges in June and July 2020, the American ambassador to Brazil tried to convince the Brazilian government to exclude Huawei from its 5G network. Given Brazil’s reluctance to argue with its main trading partner, China, the United States decided to take out the checkbook.

A delegation went to Brasilia to meet with President Jair Bolsonaro. It was headed by National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien and consisted of the United States Export-Import Bank and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the equivalent of the French Development Agency. .

The two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aiming to “identify potential funding opportunities”. It paves the way for negotiations in the steel, ethanol, sugar and especially telecommunications sectors. Robert O’Brien made it clear that American investments would be made “particularly in telecommunications and the crucial 5G”. The same goes for the director of the DFC, Sabrina Teichman, who said: “We are delighted to support the Brazilian telecommunications sector.”

The American goal is to offer Brazilian operators funding to use all 5G devices they want, with the exception of Chinese companies. Huawei is already well established in the country thanks to its more attractive pricing than its European competitors Ericsson and Nokia. The company has already conducted several experiments with local operators to which American pressure has responded.

On the sidelines of the signing of the treaty, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow made several clear statements: “We have encouraged Brazil to work together to ensure that we closely monitor China on issues. affects all types of technologies, telephony and 5G ”. He added that he “has taken action here in the United States, we are moving on and we very much hope that Brazil will move with us”. Brazil is moving closer to the US position on Huawei, according to a Reuters source in Washington.

China responded immediately to US movements

Not surprisingly, the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and the accompanying comments were very poorly received by the Chinese Embassy in Brazil. A statement was posted on the embassy Twitter account stating: “Recently, a small number of American politicians who ignored the facts and falsified a series of lies launched defamatory attacks against 5G Huawei. They have used state power to hinder the legitimate operations of Chinese high-tech companies under the guise of national security. “

In contrast to western countries like the UK, Sweden, Australia and the European Union as a whole, which have spoken out against Huawei or would consider it, China did not put any pressure on the Brazilian government in its declaration. Probably a sign that the Middle Kingdom remains optimistic about Huawei’s future in the largest country in Latin America.

The verdict is expected in 2021. Due to the health crisis, Brazil will allocate 5G frequencies to operators next year instead of 2020 as originally planned. On that occasion, Sweden recently requested that its operators not use Huawei or ZTE devices.