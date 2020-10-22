a library of thousands of vectors and templates!

In order to create an advertisement or illustrate a website, it is important to have “perfect” images. For this, and like a large number of people, everyone goes to picture libraries. Problem, despite the number of possibilities, the same images are selected / used very often. It is therefore important to find clear images.

FreshStock is a solution to this problem. FreshStock offers a library of over 25,000 vectors and templates. Diversity is also an essential element of the tool to reflect the reality of the world. FreshStock is the perfect tool for content creators and marketers looking to achieve unique visual effects. The tool is an alternative to Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, and a variety of image libraries.

Assets created with diversity in mind

Once you’ve activated the tool, you will have several options. Search for assets directly from the search bar or explore the assets offered by topic, e.g. B. Sports, animals, nature, people, social media, or even look for the latest assets or search for assets by namely: icons, menus, backgrounds …

The assets found in each category can be sorted by popularity or date added to get the latest, or by type of asset (the templates can be edited or the vectors). Once the correct image is found, you can add it to a collection or download it in JPG, PNG or EPS format.

Collections are a bit like Pinterest boards where you can save relevant graphics by topic. The number of collections is unlimited and they can be shared with other people. The Downloads tab is where you can find all the assets you have downloaded each month.

Thanks to Appsumo, it’s possible to get lifetime access to FreshStock for just $ 69 instead of $ 492. At this price, the number of downloads per month is unlimited and access to the entire FreshStock library is possible.

