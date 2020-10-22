Apple TV +: Apple is restoring the documentary The Velvet Underground

Apple will expand its catalog of music documentation for Apple TV + as needed. The Californian company has just bought the broadcast rights for The Velvet Underground. This document will therefore trace the history of the cult rock group The Velvet Underground, a group produced by Andy Warhol’s Factory in the mid-1960s. Todd Haynes (Carol, Dark Waters) will be responsible for directing and co-producing this film (alongside Polygram Entertainment, Federal Films, Motto Pictures, and Killer Films).

The Velvet is a true legend of the underground rock scene and has had a lasting impact on the music world. David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and so many others admitted that they were inspired by this legendary group. Some of the group’s founding members have entered the rock pantheon (Lou Reed, John Cale, not to mention Sterling Morrison, author of some of The Velvet Ground’s biggest hits). The documentary contains interviews and unpublished excerpts. In addition to The Velvet Underground, Apple TV + will welcome another rock legend: the documentary Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You will be available on streaming tomorrow.