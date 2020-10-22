“World looks shocked at US”: Republican Romney refuses Trump his vote – politically

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney did not vote for the incumbent Donald Trump in the US election. The senator, known as an inner party critic of Trump, told the television channel CNN on Wednesday. Romney has not revealed whether he gave his vote to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. “I did not vote for President Trump,” he said simply. Whoever he chose, he wanted to “keep me at this point in time.”

It’s also possible that Romney voted for one of the hopeless niche candidates who will go to the White House alongside Trump and Biden on Nov. 3 when he casts his vote early. Millions of Americans take the opportunity to vote before election day in specially opened polling stations or by mail.

Just over a week ago, Romney had already sharply denounced the heated political climate in the country and criticized Trump in particular. Before the Nov. 3 presidential election, US policy had turned into a “mean, hateful, hateful quagmire,” he said. That is unworthy of the “birthplace of modern democracy”.

“The world looks at America in horror,” continued Romney. “Many Americans fear our country – so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent.”

The devout Mormon took Trump to court: the president had described Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris as a “monster” and opposition leader Nancy Pelosi as “crazy.” Trump had asked the Justice Department to put his predecessor Barack Obama in prison and attacked Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, on the day she announced kidnapping plans.

Romney also criticized the opposition Democrats. But he stressed that their presidential candidate Joe Biden refuses to sink as low as others.

Verbal political attacks can lead conspiracy theorists and hateful groups to commit “dangerous acts,” Romney warned. “It’s time to lower the temperature.” The US would become a “very bad place” if the anger intensifies. “No healthy person can want that.”

The Republicans led Romney as a presidential candidate in 2012, when he clearly lost the election against Democratic incumbent Barack Obama. The 73-year-old is now considered one of Trump’s harshest critics in the ranks of his party. In the impeachment process against the president, Romney was the only Senate Republican to vote earlier this year to impeach Trump for abuse of power. At the time, he said that in the course of the so-called Ukraine affair, Trump was guilty of “horrific abuse of public trust.” (dpa, AFP)