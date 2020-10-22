Prize for uprising against Lukashenko: Opposition in Belarus receives human rights prize from the European Parliament – political

The renowned European Parliament Sakharov Prize for Human Rights this year goes to the opposition in Belarus. Parliamentary circles of the German news agency confirmed this on Thursday. This makes the European Parliament the first institution to award the protests at international level with an award.

The European Parliament stated that the prize is intended for the democratic opposition in Belarus, represented by the Coordination Council, political activists such as Svetlana Tichanowskaya and civil society personalities such as the politically committed Nobel Prize winner for literature, Svetlana Alexievich.

Since the presidential elections on August 9, there have been regular protests in Belarus. The country is in a serious domestic political crisis. Former foreign language teacher Tichanowskaja is considered the leader of the democracy movement. The 38-year-old was surprisingly approved for presidential elections after ruler Alexander Lukashenko had her husband locked up in prison.

Her husband Sergej Tichanowski was not allowed to vote, and so was Viktor Babariko, who was imprisoned at the start of the election campaign. Tichanovskaya fled despite threats from the authorities.

With Babariko’s campaign manager Maria Kolesnikowa and Veronika Zepkalo, the wife of politically committed IT entrepreneur Valeri Zepkalo, the women formed a combative trio. Their appearances in the street election campaign were very popular – despite massive obstruction by the authorities.

The women’s troika led by Tikhanovskaya quickly became a symbol of the resistance against Lukashenko. After 26 years in power, the 66-year-old was named president for the sixth consecutive time – with more than 80 percent of the vote.

The controversial Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko – the EU does not recognize him Photo: Image

But Tichanovskaya doubted the result. Her supporters declared her the real winner, but the mother of two was forced to leave the country in the EU’s neighboring country, Lithuania. Fearing for the family, she had the children taken there to safety during the election campaign.

Zepkalo also went abroad, and for weeks the Stuttgart-trained musician Kolesnikowa led the mass protests against Lukashenko. After her kidnapping by the KGB secret service and the failed deportation to Ukraine, the opposition leader – like many of her fellow campaigners – ended up in jail.

Since then, Tikhanovskaya has been the leading voice against Lukashenko in exile. She repeatedly meets with heads of state or government at the international level, including Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The EU does not recognize Lukashenko as president

The EU no longer recognizes Lukashenko as president and has given Tichanovskaya and the democracy movement broad support. Belarus sees them as a threat to national security and has therefore wanted the civil rights activist.

In addition to the Belarusian opposition, murdered Honduran activist Berta Cáceres and other environmentalists, as well as the archbishop of the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, Najib Michail Musa, were shortlisted for the award. Last year, the human rights prize went to the Chinese-Uyghur economist and government critic Ilham Tohti.

The prize itself will be awarded on December 16 during a ceremony in the plenary room of the Parliament. The Sakharov Prize has been awarded by the European Parliament since 1988 to personalities or organizations committed to the defense of human rights and freedom of expression. (dpa)