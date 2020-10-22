Quibi closes the store … just 24 hours after arriving on Apple TV

Quibi had finally convinced Apple. The streaming service has been available on the Apple TV app (iOS / iPadOS / tvOS) for 24 hours, but if we are to believe the Wall Street Journal at the time, that arrival was just a blow. Sword in the water. In fact, the American newspaper claimed that Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg spent yesterday warning investors of the impending Quibi closure. A few hours after these first “leaks”, the information is now official. Quibi confirmed its bankruptcy on its website and in a long statement: “The circumstances of the start during a pandemic are something we could never have imagined, but other companies have faced these challenges. Unprecedented challenges and found a way out. We have did not make it “.

As a result, in financial trouble for several quarters, Quibi fell sharply (after refusing to take over Apple). At the time of writing, Quibi’s programming is still available on American Apple TV, but it is likely only a matter of time before the service is permanently discontinued.