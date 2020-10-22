Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts, impact of COVID-19 on Business Growth 2026||CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc

Ventricular assist device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2498.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of heart failure and less number of heart donors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The global ventricular assist device market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2026 for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the ventricular assist device market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market. It is the most appropriate, rational and admirable market research report provided with a devotion and comprehension of business needs. ventricular assist device is the most promising market research report which has been structured in the way anticipated.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ventricular assist device market are Abbott, ABIOMED., Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., Calon Cardio, LivaNova PLC, HeartWare, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC., CHF Solutions, Inc., Cardiobridge GmbH among others.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about the heart failure treatment among population is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development also boosts the market growth

Rising geriatric population can also act as a market driver

Increasing cardiovascular diseases is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost of the devices is restraining the market growth

High risk related to the procedures can also act as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

Strict rules and regulation is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Ventricular Assist Device Market

By Product

Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Right Ventricular Assist Devices

Biventricular Assist Devices

By Application

Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By Design

Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

By Type

Pulsatile Flow

Continuous Flow

By Age

Below 18

19-36

40-59

60-79

Above 80

By End- Users

Hospitals

Home Care Setups

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

