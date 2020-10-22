North America Track and Trace Solutions Market Opportunity Assessment, Historical Analysis, Regional Trends 2020-2027||Xyntek Incorporated, Jekson Vision, RFXCEL.CORP., Laetus GmbH, Grant-Soft Ltd., PharmaSecure Inc

Track and trace solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 2,952.17 million by 2027 from USD 1,307.78 million in 2019. Increased demand of track and trace solutions are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The major players covered in the report are Adents, Uhlmann, ANTARES VISION S.p.A., METTLER TOLEDO, OPTEL GROUP, SEA VISION S.r.l., Xyntek Incorporated, Jekson Vision, RFXCEL.CORP., Laetus GmbH, Grant-Soft Ltd., PharmaSecure Inc., Systech, Zebra Technologies Corp., ACG, WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Kevision Systems, SL Controls Ltd, Arvato Systems, Axyway, TraceLink, Korber AG, SAP SE, Siemens, IBM Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., NJM, Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH among other domestic and global players.

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Track and Trace Solutions is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Increasing Acquisition and Merger in Track and Trace Solutions Market is Creating New Opportunities for Players in the Track and Trace Solutions Market

Track and trace solutions market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with track and trace solutions sales, impact of advancement in the track and trace solutions and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the track and trace solutions market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

North America Track and Trace Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

Track and trace solutions market is segmented on the basis of product, solution, technology, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into software components, hardware components and standalone platform. In 2020, software components segment segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market due the ease of installation with limited IT resources has enabled the end users to realize the value of software as compared to traditional business processes.

On the basis of solution, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into line & site-level serialization, cloud enterprise-level traceability, distribution and warehouse solution, supply chain data-sharing network and others. In 2020, line & site-level serialization segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market due to the rising demand for standalone platforms to reduce the serialization implementation timeframe.

On the basis of application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into serialization, printing, labeling and packaging inspection, aggregation, tracking, tracing, and reporting. In 2020, the serialization segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market as a the significant share of manufacturing companies are taking making efforts in order to reduce complexities, counterfeiting, and theft in addition

On the basis of technology, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into 2D barcodes, radiofrequency identification (RFID), and linear/1D barcodes. In 2020, 2D barcodes segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market due to their lower cost as compared to radiofrequency identification (RFID) technology.

On the basis of end user, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, consumer packaged goods, luxury goods, food and beverage, medical device companies, contract manufacturing organizations, repackagers, cosmetics companies, and others. In 2020, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market because the regulatory support is also aiding the adoption of track & and trace solutions in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of distribution channel, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributors. In 2020, direct sales segment is dominating the track and trace solutions market because it aids in ensuring proper functioning of software & and equipment for tracking & and tracing.

