Apple ships the iPhone 12/12 Pro for France

You are almost there! Apple will be launching its new iPhones this Friday. Today French customers who pre-ordered an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro received a notification. This tells them their iPhone is being delivered.

“Good news!”, Apple begins in its message to customers. “The items for order XXX will be delivered by 10/23/202,” we can read next. UPS will take care of the delivery. It seems that DHL will also take care of some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro supported.

As we’ve seen, Apple shipped the first iPhone 12s and iPhone 12s earlier this week. However, this only affected American customers. The phones had left the production facilities in China directly. For France, Apple obviously considered this step unnecessary. In fact, the tracking shows that the phones are currently in the Netherlands.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will therefore arrive tomorrow. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max can be pre-ordered from November 6th and will be available from November 13th.