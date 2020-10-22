Adobe introduces the attribution tool integrated in Photoshop

In a blog post on October 20, 2020, Adobe presented a new attribution tool that is offered as part of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI). In addition to better credit from creators, this will also help limit the spread of false information.

Prove the authenticity of the content

The tool will be available in beta for select Creative Cloud users in the coming weeks. Therefore, an additional panel is added to Photoshop where metadata can be appended to the content. You will then be assisted by Adobe on the Behance website. The company detailed how the new device works in a video posted on YouTube:

This allows creators to attach four different types of data to their work: their name, a thumbnail of the image, changes to the content, and the resources used to create the image. When Internet users visit the online photo, they can access all data certified by Adobe and prove the authenticity of the content.

In the same category

When Slack promotes emojis

This tool is part of the CAI launched by Adobe in late 2019 in collaboration with many companies and media outlets including Twitter, Microsoft, Qualcomm, the BBC, and the New York Times Company. The aim of the project is “to put in place a system that will make it possible to know the origins and history of digital media by providing a tool for creators to claim the authorship of their works and by enabling consumers to judge whether what. ” they see is trustworthy ”.

After all, Adobe hopes that many apps, websites, and smartphone cameras will support its tool.

A win-win solution

As Will Allen, vice president of Adobe explains, this new device is a golden opportunity for developers, both in terms of copyright and visibility:

Think of it as a simple equation: exposure (for your creative work) + attribution (so people know who created it) = opportunity (for more collaborations or jobs). With a tamper-proof way to associate your name with your creative work, you can now go viral and get credit for it. “

The tool also helps internet users to identify unverified images and thus limit the spread of false information. “The more properly attributed content creators distribute, the more consumers will expect this information to be used for assessment, reducing the impact of bad actors and misleading content,” writes Will Allen. “Ultimately, a holistic approach of attribution, recognition and education to enable a common and shared understanding of objective facts is essential so that we can make more informed decisions when we consume media,” he concludes.