Bruce Springsteen’s letter to you: The boss arrives on Apple TV + a day early

The boss personally confirmed the good news on his Twitter account. Bruce Springsteen’s documentary concert “Letter To You” will be released one day before Apple TV +. Originally scheduled for October 23rd, the documentary is now available on the streaming service. Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You is a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the Boss’s latest album, made with the E Street Band. The documentary is directed by genre specialist Thom Zimney (The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, Springsteen on Broadway). Bruce Springsteen hadn’t recorded with the E Street Band and the High Hopes album since 2014. Apple didn’t provide the reasons for this advancement on schedule, but does it matter after all?

