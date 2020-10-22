Fatal knife attack in Dresden: the suspect was also observed on the day of the crime – political

The alleged Islamist and suspect in the case of the deadly knife attack in Dresden was also observed on the day of the crime. At a press conference on Thursday, no information was given about the exact time of the sighting.

It is very, very bitter to find out today that despite these measures, the terrible act could not have been prevented, said Dirk-Martin Christian, head of constitutional state protection, in Dresden. Round-the-clock security was legally possible, but not provided.

In early October, two tourists were victims of a knife attack in Dresden. A 55-year-old from Krefeld died, another man (53) from Cologne survived seriously injured. The researchers suspect a radical Islamic background. A 20-year-old suspect from Syria was arrested on Tuesday.

Moreover, according to official information, the suspect had already been noted in detention several times. The young man had been the subject of case conferences several times, said the head of the State Crime Police (LKA), Petric Kleine.

For example, in July the risk that the man could commit crimes again was considered high by experts. Accordingly, an action plan for the post-discharge period was drawn up.

Victim Ombudsman offers support

The federal government’s commissioner for victims, Edgar Franke, asked the survivors of the victim and the injured victim for help. “The federal government will be there for the victims of this heinous act, if necessary long after the act,” Franke said in Berlin on Thursday. “We’ll try to help where we can.”

“Islamist terror threatens our society and targets completely uninvolved people indiscriminately,” said the victims’ commissioner. His thoughts and condolences go with the family of the murdered and wounded.

He wishes the injured a speedy and complete recovery. The Federal Government Victim Ombudsman can support victims of terrorist crimes, particularly by providing psychological, social and practical assistance. (dpa, afp)