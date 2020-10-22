TousAntiCovid is available in the App Store

TousAntiCovid is finally available in the App Store (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad). The StopCovid replacement will have the daunting task of convincing the general public of its usefulness in fighting the coronavirus. The user interface is largely updated, and most of all the emphasis is on ease of use. The description of the app also reminds you of the following steps. All you have to do is activate the application and Bluetooth on your iPhone to discover other smartphones equipped with the app. In the event of “contact” with an infected person, it is thus possible to receive notifications. The user is also informed “about the latest figures and news about the epidemic” and is entitled to personal advice.

Apart from the user interface, there aren’t any major changes. The code to be scanned also makes the process easier: “If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, your laboratory or doctor will give you a code to scan or enter to anonymously notify the users you have met. The app also has a widget that signals the possible proximity to a person diagnosed with Covid-19. TousAnticovid was produced under the supervision of the Ministry of Solidarity and Health and the State Secretariat responsible for digital. Given the fairly strong start of the second wave, we can only advise you to install this app on your iPhone. Note that the app is not compatible with other European contact tracking apps. Most of our neighbors have actually chosen to develop apps based on Google and Apple APIs.