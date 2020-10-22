Netflix signs quarterly review below expectations

Netflix announced its third quarter 2020 results. However, if the American streaming service continues to be number one in its field of activity, it has not met its growth targets. A situation that is far from worrying as it is the result of the extraordinary growth in the first six months of the year in particular.

Netflix is ​​missing its goals, but has nothing to fear yet

In the third quarter of 2020, Netflix gained over 2.2 million new subscribers. an impressive number, but below the forecast of 2.5 million new users. As a reminder: In the same period last year, the American company recorded 6.8 million new subscribers. However, according to the streaming service, there is nothing to worry about: “As we expected, growth has slowed (…). We believe this is mainly due to our record results in the first half of 2020, ”he explains to his shareholders.

In fact, from January to June 2020, Netflix experienced an unexpected explosion in its growth under the influence of containment. In the first nine months of the year, the service recorded a total of 28.1 million newly paid memberships, exceeding the total number of new subscribers registered for the full year 2019 (27.8 million new customers).

On the revenue side, the streaming giant is doing fine at $ 6.44 billion instead of the expected $ 6.38 billion. A figure above estimates and significantly higher than the $ 5.25 billion generated at the same time last year. Net income reached $ 790 million compared to $ 665 million in the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, Netflix remains optimistic and plans to add 6 million new subscribers to its service in the fourth quarter of 2020. If this goal is achieved, the company will exceed the symbolic limit of 200 million subscribers worldwide.

The “Streamfest”, a strategy to convince new users

In order to achieve its goals in the fourth quarter of 2020, Netflix is ​​relying in particular on the “Streamfest”, a promotional event where users can use the American company’s catalog for 48 hours free of charge. India will initially have the opportunity to take advantage of this offer. If the operation is successful, it will be used in other countries around the world.

Greg Peters, COO of the company, said, “We believe that giving everyone in a country free access to Netflix for a weekend is a great way to share our great stories.” This strategy is all the more interesting as Netflix no longer allows its new users to benefit from a free 7-day trial period.

Hopefully this strategy is enough for the American streaming service to maintain its huge lead over its competitors. Remember, Disney + crossed the symbolic mark of 100 million subscribers in less than a year by the time Apple + already received Golden Globe Awards nominations in its catalog series.