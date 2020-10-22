Apple TV app comes to PS4 and PS5

Sony today unveils audio and video streaming services that will be available for PS5. The Apple TV app is in the bundle. It will also be available for PS4.

The Apple TV app on PS4 and PS5 has the same functionality as the app on other media. It will be possible to use the Apple TV + streaming service. Users can also view movies and series available on iTunes and access Apple TV channels. Unfortunately, no image of the application interface is currently available.

The Apple TV app will be available for PS5 on November 19th when the console goes on sale. The PS4 will likely have it on the same day, Sony doesn’t state that yet.

Among the other services available on PS5, gamers will find Netflix, Disney +, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube. Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, and more will arrive a little later. All multimedia content will be available in a dedicated area on the PS5.

Sony takes the opportunity to present the remote control for the PS5. It’s white and contains the classic playback buttons. There are also buttons to quickly launch Disney +, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube. You need to use the DualSense controller to launch the Apple TV application.

What about the Apple TV app on Xbox?

Microsoft is not yet saying anything about the launch of the Apple TV app on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One. However, a recent leak indicated that the app was in development.