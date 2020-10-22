Bridging assistance should be extended: Will the corona entrepreneur’s salary come? – Economics

The national wage of entrepreneurs for soloists and small self-employed persons, who have been particularly hard hit by the corona crisis, is clearly approaching. Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) announced on Thursday that he wants to work in the coalition to introduce it as part of the continuation of bridging aid from January. According to Altmaier, net reimbursement of fixed costs for rent, heating or electricity has proved insufficient, but some kind of short-term allowance for the self-employed may be necessary – as well as assistance for burdens arising from leasing, installments, depreciation or cancellation. Since March, emergency aid, loan assistance and bridging payments have accounted for around € 70 billion, Altmaier said.

The fictitious business wage as a substitute for the application for basic security has not been a problem in the coalition so far. Both the SPD and the Union have rejected this aid, even though it is already paid from state resources in some countries – such as Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia.

Associations have been under pressure for a long time

Associations of the self-employed, which suffer mainly from a decline in orders and sales, have long been promoting entrepreneurial wages, which prevent their members from moving to a social welfare office. After a videoconference with Altmaier, Andreas Lutz, Chairman of the Board of the Association of Founders and the Self-Employed in Germany, clarified that so far many self-employed have had nothing to support fixed costs because they have worked at home or at customers or events (which are now of course canceled). They just lacked income.

Altmaier also talked about a drop in sales of 80 to 100 percent. Representatives of the association emphasized that this could no longer be covered by the mere acquisition of reserves or pensions. Jörn Huber, head of the Famab communication association. He said that in his industry – especially at trade fair and event companies – another six to eight months are expected without significant sales growth. It spoke of “an extraordinary case of hardship without the prospect of a restart.”

Assistance is also required when renting

Guido Zöllick from the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) named a number of requests to extend bridging support in terms of time and content. There must be payments that are tied to individual business premises, not just entire business units. In addition, assistance with leasing payments must be provided if occupancy is low. The transfer of tax loss needs to be re-extended. The VAT reduction should continue beyond 30 June 2021. The framework for fixed cost support should also be increased from EUR 50 000 to EUR 200 000.

The extension of bridging aid after 1 January should be indisputable in the coalition. The dispute could lead to the duration of the extension. Altmaier has indicated that he will push for an extension of six, not just three months. After all, the regulation of part-time work is valid until the end of 2021. The Minister of Economy did not say anything about the amount of the entrepreneur’s wages. In Baden-Württemberg and Thuringia, they pay a maximum of EUR 1180 per month, with payments in the south-west spread over the loss of sales. In North Rhine-Westphalia, € 1,000 a month was paid out for three months under a program launched in July.