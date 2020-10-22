Trump’s nominee for judge: US Senate Commission confirms Barrett in Supreme Court policy

The Senate Judicial Committee paved the way for the final vote on Amy Coney Barrett as a candidate for the country’s Supreme Court.

All twelve Republican committee members voted Thursday to recommend President Donald Trump’s candidate. The ten Democrats on the committee did not vote. They are protesting against Barrett’s nomination so shortly before the presidential election on November 3.

Instead, Democrats put photos in their armchairs of Americans whose medical care depends on President Barack Obama’s health care reform. They warn that if Barrett is appointed, health care reform by the Supreme Court will be overturned.

The final vote in the Senate on Barrett is now expected next Monday. In the Senate as a whole, Republicans hold a majority of 53 seats out of 100. Two Republican senators have spoken out against a vote so far shortly before the presidential election on November 3.

The judges of the Supreme Court are nominated by the President and appointed by the Senate. Under Trump’s will, Barrett is to replace liberal justice icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September.

With Barrett’s appointment, the Conservatives would increase their majority to six of the nine seats on the Supreme Court. The Democrats around presidential candidate Joe Biden demand that only the winner of the election decides on Ginsburg’s successor.

The Supreme Court often has the final say in controversial matters such as abortion rights, health care and immigration policy. With this he repeatedly sets the course for American society. (dpa)