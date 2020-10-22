The Pope Recognizes Same-Sex Marriage: Will It Be a Revolution? – Politics

What will that be: a reformation? A revolution? In any case, that of Luther – who was a Catholic monk – is increasingly evident in this Pope. So now Francis says, “Homosexuals have the right to live in a family.” They are children of God. “What we need is a law that makes registered partnership possible.” His church does not go back to these words. Same-sex marriage is blessings, even if it is not theological, anyway, the 2,000-year-old institution and the Vatican arrive in the present.

If it was divine advice to call Argentinian Jorge Maria Bergoglio to Petri’s chairman – reforms will continue. Here he is, and he doesn’t want to be any different. Francis can be read as follows: being attentive to life must lead to tolerance. Otherwise, even more will be lost to the church for whom it should be: the people. The conservatives will want Francis the devil. To them he is a revolutionary, also a leftist. He’s a pope of the family, in the spirit of John Paul II, and no one can say he wasn’t a conservative. By the way: Luther did not stop there either.