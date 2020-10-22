Microsoft and SpaceX are teaming up to connect the Starlink satellite network through the cloud

On October 21, Microsoft and SpaceX announced their collaboration on the Starlink Project, the famous satellite internet access project designed by Elon Musk and his teams. As CNBC explains, this is a collaboration with Microsoft’s cloud offering, Azure. The Starlink satellite network will soon be connected via the cloud.

To date, the Starlink constellation has more than 800 satellites orbiting the earth. With the monthly launches, SpaceX’s satellite network grows. The American company is already offering American and Canadian beta testers. The U.S. military even signed a contract with Elon Musk’s company to test the network and improve its connectivity on the war-ground. SpaceX wants to go further by working with Microsoft and its Azure offering to build a connected network over the cloud.

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, stated in a recent video: “This collaboration allows us to work hand in hand with Microsoft to deliver new offerings and connectivity to the public and private sectors. via Starlink for use in Azure. It makes sense that we want to work with Microsoft in order to benefit from our mutual customers and to discover new ones together. “

Azure wants to be the main player in delivering the internet in space

Microsoft has the will to evolve in the space industry. The company introduced a new service a few months ago called Azure Orbital, which allows satellites to be connected directly to the cloud. With this new partnership alongside SpaceX, the Microsoft teams aim to overshadow Jeff Bezos’ activities. In fact, Amazon Web Services already offers a service to connect its cloud offering to satellites and is working with a competitor to Starlink called Kuiper.

As part of this collaboration around Starlink, a new product has been created: Azure Modular Datacenter. A product specially designed for customers who require cloud computing capabilities in harsh environments including remote areas. For Microsoft’s Tom Keane, that alliance was obvious: “SpaceX is the company people think of immediately when they think of the innovation and development that space technology is bringing into the 21st century.” .

The first data centers in the Azure Modular Datacenter offering are already being used by organizations in the defense and private sectors. To go even further, on October 21, Microsoft announced the creation of its Azure Space entity, which will build on the launch of Azure Orbital. Says Tom Keane, “The space community is growing rapidly and innovation is lowering the barriers to entry for public and private sector organizations. Private space companies have democratized the access and use of space to create new opportunities. “