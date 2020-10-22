AirPods: An audio diagnostic tool in the Apple Store

Are you having a sound problem with your AirPods? There may be a problem with the headphones. It could also be that the AirPods grill is simply dirty / clogged. Apple will make the task easier with a new diagnostic tool available from the Apple Store.

The tool is shown in pictures thanks to Fudge. You can see a block where you place your iPhone and AirPods in the space provided at the bottom. This tool is designed to help Apple employees reduce unnecessary repairs to wireless headphones. You can tell if the problem is in the hardware or if the network is blocked. It is not always visible, hence the interest of the accessories.

The employee places an iPhone and the AirPods in the accessories. A diagnostic application will then start on the iPhone. The sound will play and the iPhone’s microphone will record the audio to determine what is wrong. Depending on the result, the employee knows what to do. He can clean the headphone grilles or make repairs as this is required.

The diagnostic tool is compatible with both AirPod generations. It is not possible to use it with AirPods Pro. However, it is likely that another tool is available for this model of headphones.