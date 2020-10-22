Lufthansa beats competition at BER launch: “We are again the market leader in Berlin” – economy

Shortly before the opening of the new airport in the capital, Lufthansa in Berlin overtook the previous number one on the Easyjet market. “The crisis shows who can be relied on.” In any case, we are proud to be the market leader in Berlin in time for the start of the airport in the capital, “said Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr to the” Tagesspiegel Background Verkehr & Smart Mobility “specialist service.

With a market share of more than 30 percent, Lufthansa now has the lead, with Easyjet and Ryanair each having around 16 percent. This is evident from the data from the flight database of OAG and airlines.

“The Lufthansa group currently offers twice as many flights to and from Berlin as number two,” said Spohr. “Of the 15,000 flights that took off from the capital in September and October, our airlines make up a third.”

While the airlines of the Lufthansa Group continue to offer most flights, but fly less frequently and with smaller aircraft, for example, Easyjet permanently cuts off domestic German connections. The former number one in Berlin plans to withdraw half of the fleet from the German capital. The pandemic itself does not explain the radical downsizing of Easyjet, he criticized Verdi’s union.