Setback to reform movement: Saad Hariri is again prime minister in Lebanon – Politics

Almost a year ago, people in the streets of the Lebanese capital had the impression that the small Mediterranean country had won the World Cup. On October 29, 2019, crowds celebrated the announced resignation of longtime Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in downtown Beirut. A euphoric party atmosphere hung over the country.

Two weeks earlier, the cedar state had been hit by an unprecedented wave of forest fires. Anger at the rulers’ inadequate firefighting skills drove hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets of the country. In addition, there was outrage over the announcement by politicians that they wanted to introduce a so-called “WhatsApp tax” to tax the major courier service at six dollars a month.

The result was the biggest mass protest in decades in crisis-ridden Lebanon, for which the people quickly voted for the “Lebanese Revolution”. The fires and the load mainly acted as a fire accelerator. Most Lebanese wanted to speak out against mismanagement, corruption and the government’s inability to cope with the worst economic crisis since the end of the civil war.

The joy in the country was correspondingly great when, after two weeks of constant protest, one of the main components of the old, hated system, in view of the daily demonstrations, announced its withdrawal. With Hariri’s resignation, the reform movement saw the hope that, for the first time, it could actually change something through peaceful protest.

The situation is devastating after the explosion in Beirut

A year later, not much is left of the feeling of joy and euphoria in Beirut in the fall of 2019. The financial situation of the cedar state could not be more devastating, the global pandemic has also firmly held the small Mediterranean state, it grief and anger at the disastrous explosion in the port of Beirut in early August is far from consumed. And now one of the few successful symbols of the Lebanese protest movement is falling.

After university professor Hassan Diab stepped down shortly after the disaster of the summer explosion and continued to run the country on its own, President Michel Aoun appointed Hariri as new prime minister a few hours ago. This means that the son of the murdered former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri will return to the political scene a year after his retirement.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The reason for this is also the country’s special political system, according to which the three main political posts are to be divided according to religious proportionality. The prime minister must always be a Sunni or at least tolerated by the Sunni parties represented in parliament. Partly due to the lack of alternatives, Hariri was apparently the only one on which the majority of the Lebanese parliament could agree today.

Hariri wants to implement Macron’s proposals

And so the 50-year-old got a majority of 65 votes. The Shia alliance consisting of Hezbollah and the Amal party plus allies re-elected Hariri or announced that they would at least support him.

After his appointment, the multi-millionaire announced that he would form a government with impartial experts to implement economic and political reforms. He also wants to implement the reform initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to improve the economic situation of the country. On social media, Hariri’s return was received largely with dismay.

In an interview with Arab news channel Al Jazeera, Lebanese activist Nizar Hassan described Hariri’s re-election as “the culmination of the counterrevolution.” The younger generation in particular sees no perspective in their home country and is emigrating to Europe, Canada or the US. More than 50 percent of the population is believed to be at acute risk of poverty.