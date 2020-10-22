20 new apps join the coalition against the App Store and the Google Play Store

The Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) is a newly founded organization that advocates fairer regulation in the App Store and Google Play Store. Specifically, it challenges the famous 30% tax that the company applies to the apple and tackles practices that are considered unfair to developers. Just a month after its launch, the coalition is doubling its membership, and a total of 20 new companies are joining its cause. This is not going to help Apple and Google’s business.

In September 2020, 13 major companies, including Netflix, Match Group and Spotify, joined forces under a single banner: the Coalition for App Fairness (or “Coalition for the Equity of Applications” in French). From the very start of the organization, the goal has been clearly stated: tackling practices that are considered anti-competitive and currently used by Apple and Google in their application store.

One of the main claims concerns the taxes levied on the application shops, which in particular enable the company am Apfel to receive a commission of 30% on all purchases made in the context of the applications. It is also this famous tax that is the starting point for the battle between Epic Games and Apple. The members of the association consider this commission far too high when Tim Cook’s company assures us that this is a fair price for the quality and safety of the services provided. In addition, CAF wants developers to have a choice of multiple application stores and access to certain technical information.

20 other applications join the movement

The demands of the Coalition for App Fairness have clearly found many ears. In a press release, the organization revealed the arrival of 20 new companies in its ranks. These include the applications Beonex, Breath Ball, Challenge App from Eristica, Cladwell, Down Dog Yoga, Offerwall for gift cards, Green Heart Games, Imagine BC, Passbase, Qobuz, QuackQuack, Qustodio, Safari Forever, Schibsted, Snappy Mob, SpanishDict, Sygic, Vertical Motion, YARXI, and the Mobile Marketing Association.

So many uses that cover wide areas of activity like games, development tools, music, productivity, sports, finance, travel, and even education. These applications also come from all over the world. France, Canada, Germany, India, Israel, Malaysia, Great Britain, USA, Austria, Australia, Spain, Singapore, Slovakia and Norway are just as many countries that are now represented within CAF.

The App Fairness Coalition is clearly taking on a dangerous dimension for Apple and Google. A situation that is all the more worrying for the two web giants since they are already targeted by several government agencies around the world for their anti-competitive practices and have been the subject of massive investigation by the House of Representatives Antitrust Committee in the United States. In addition, Google is currently being sued in the US for abuse of a dominant position on its search engine. A process that is already developing into the largest cartel process of the 21st century.