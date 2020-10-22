5G coverage map: Operators have to differentiate between quality levels

5G is approaching and Arcep wants operators to precisely shape their coverage maps. The telecommunications regulator announces the implementation of recommendations for Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile.

Arcep is waiting for operators to release maps that reflect the theoretical level of service quality available in 5G. A 5G card that mixes very different frequency bands (e.g. 3.5 GHz on the one hand and other frequencies on the other) would therefore not meet this requirement. The goal is for the French to know exactly what they are getting in 5G. With the frequency of 3.5 GHz, the throughput is very high, but the coverage is poor. At the other lower frequencies, the bit rate is less good, but the coverage is better.

Some recommendations are also addressed to those involved in the measurement so that the podiums they need to set up reflect reality as well as possible. These recommendations have been prepared by Arcep on the basis of information provided by the participants in the working group, in particular consumer associations, but they do not oblige the latter.

Arcep adds that it is beginning work to develop a legally binding decision in the long term. It will define the content and modalities of the review of maps for mobile coverage taking into account 5G. This work can be based on feedback from initial deployments of this technology.

5G offers comparisons to make work easier

The regulator will also make it easier to compare 5G offerings. At the beginning of November, the authority will publish documents that will help improve understanding:

The different parameters that make up the users’ “5G experience” (speed, latency, etc.) and what it depends on are the different ways for operators to deploy 5G by relying on different frequency bands, the concept of “d -Bandes “’anchoring’ or why there will be no 5G without 4G in the beginning