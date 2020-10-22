Servant Season 2 (Apple TV +): Here’s the trailer

Apple released the Servant season two trailer today. It will be available on Apple TV + starting January 15, 2021. There will be 10 episodes, with a new episode every Friday.

After an exciting first season, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. When Leanne’s true nature is revealed, a darker future opens up for everyone.

The Servant series is directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The cast of Servant includes Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Schwarzer Spiegel), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter saga). All of them pick up their characters again for the second season.

Servant is created by Tony Basgallop, executive producer and screenwriter nominated by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, Servant is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey are the co-executive producers.

M. Night Shyamalan posted a tweet to announce the second season of Servant.

Thank you my friends. Love and respect for both of you @StephenKing @RealGDT @Servant Season 2 hits the @AppleTV app on January 15th. https://t.co/1dggv7GkxM # Servant pic.twitter.com/EvO2IJUeu0

– M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) October 22, 2020