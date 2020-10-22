Because of the hacker attack on the Bundestag: EU imposes new sanctions on Russia – politically

The EU has imposed new sanctions on Russia for the massive hacker attack on the Bundestag in 2015.

Affected are the Chief Executive of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, one of the suspected hackers and a military unit blamed for cyber attacks, the Official Journal of the European Union said on Thursday.

The sanction regime stipulates that the EU can now freeze assets. In addition, there are EU entry bans for the people.

The largest cyber attack to date against the Bundestag took place in April and May 2015. Computers in many parliamentary offices were infected with spyware, including computers in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU) office in the Bundestag. The attack resulted in a subsequent overhaul of Parliament’s IT system.

In view of the results of the federal prosecutor’s investigation into the attack, Merkel had long ago spoken of “hard evidence” of Russian involvement and a “scandalous” trial.

In July, the EU first imposed sanctions on several hackers from Russia and China. A total of six people were punished at the time. There were also sanctions against two companies from China and North Korea and against a Russian secret service center.

The EU also cited attacks with the malware programs WannaCry and NotPetya as the reason for the punitive measures. It was used to encrypt computers and make ransom demands. Advertisements at train stations in Germany were also affected. (dpa)