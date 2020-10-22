an app on the rails of soft mobility

In a press release on October 20, 2020, e.Voyageurs SNCF, the digital subsidiary of SNCF Voyageurs, announced the introduction of two new options for the Assistant SNCF application. Users based in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Grenoble and Bordeaux can book self-service scooters or bicycles directly through their application.

In order to become a structuring operator for daily mobility, the e.Voyageurs SNCF made use of the services of two startups, both from the funding of the SNCF e.Voyageurs Accelerator: Fluctuo, aggregator of the proposed data then to suppliers such as Google Maps or Citymapper and Airweb, leaders in the dematerialized sale of transport tickets.

Thanks to the collaboration with Fluctuo, travelers in Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Grenoble and Bordeaux can now geolocate a scooter or a free bike with the SNCF Assistant, the first French application of Mobility as a Service (MaaS). Service.

The collaboration with Airweb meets the needs of travelers to naturally obtain information and tickets for public transport in several French cities. They can now buy and top up NFC transport tickets in Île-de-France and the Strasbourg metropolitan area. You have to wait until the end of November to find train, metro and bus tickets in the SNCF wizard.

Move to smoother and broader mobility

These new mobility offerings allow the user to choose the option of their choice from an ever wider panel (and in a time of health crisis this trend will not decrease).

They also complete the range of services that the SNCF assistant has already offered: a taxi service (via Karhoo in more than 90 cities in France), a private driver service on the Ile de France and a car pool with BlablaLines and Karos.

However, at a time when mobility offerings are growing in abundance, it is crucial to be able to use a single platform that brings together as much data as possible with the simple goal of improving the overall fluidity of the user experience.

This is offered by the SNCF assistant, which is considered the first French application of Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

Note: The action scale of this application is global. While some services are designed for metropolitan areas, others focus more on small and medium-sized cities.

What exactly if I want to use a self-service scooter thanks to the SNCF wizard?

First of all, it’s about downloading this app. This shows various offers of scooters (Blah Ride, Dott, Lime, Pony, Tier and Wind) and self-service bicycles without stations (Pony, Zoov and Jump via Lime) on the map “around me” or in the search for routes.

After clicking on the machine of your dreams, the user will be directed to their unlock screen if they already have the partner application in their pocket. Otherwise, it will be directed to the store for download.

Mobility is changing. It is becoming more and more global, and certain operators, such as B. the e.Voyageurs SNCF, understood this by offering a mobility offer that is both national and local and is open to both public and private mobility operators.