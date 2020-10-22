Updates to GarageBand and iMovie on iOS

Apple is offering updates to GarageBand and iMovie tonight. The two applications on iOS get some new functions. This is an opportunity to restart GarageBand as the application hasn’t been updated since September 2019.

Here are the changes for GarageBand:

You can quickly start new audio recordings from the home screen by touching and holding the GarageBand app icon. The maximum duration of songs at the standard tempo has been increased from 23 minutes to 72 minutes. Now music bars and rhythms can be switched to minutes and seconds. The new downloadable sound package “Keyboard Collection” contains over 150 keyboard loops and 50 patches with instruments such as pianos, organs and electric pianos

And the changes for iMovie:

Customize titles by choosing from dozen of built-in fonts. Adjust title color by choosing from a grid or series of presets, adjusting number sliders, or using the eyedropper in the viewer. Quickly change the style, case, and duration. Title default Press and drag to adjust the size and position of a title. Choose from three new animated titles: Drag, Split, and Two-Color Chromatics. Add solids, gradients, or patterned backgrounds to your background. Film Use the color picker to adjust the background colors. Drag the slider to change the intensity of any filters applied to your photos and videos. Import and share 4K videos at 60 frames per second. View, edit, and share wide dynamic range (HDR) videos from your photo library Tap the new Illegal Share Options button at the top of the light to share a project or video file and choose properties like resolution, frame rate, and wide dynamic range

Specific compatibility for iMovie

Apple states that an iPod touch 7G, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 7, or later is required to support 4K at 60 fps. For iPad, this is iPad 6 or higher, iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3 or higher, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or higher.

If you want to edit and share videos in HDR format, some models are suitable. This includes the 2020 iPhone SE, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X or higher, iPad mini 5, iPad 7 or higher, iPad Air 3 or higher, 10.5-inch iPad Pro or higher.

GarageBand is available as a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad. Same goes for iMovie. The video editing app is available for free in the App Store.