A suspected murderer from Dresden was known to be a threat: “There is no such thing as one hundred percent security” – policy

Saxony’s head of department, Roland Wöller (CDU), has campaigned unsuccessfully at interior ministerial conferences to exclude dangerous people and offenders from the current extradition freeze. “Dealing with endangered people who cannot be deported is a nationwide problem. In the case of Syria, there is a general ban on deportation because of the civil war, ”he said on Thursday. In early October, two tourists were victims of a knife attack in Dresden. A 55-year-old from Krefeld died, another man (53) from Cologne survived seriously injured. The alleged perpetrator is a Syrian, Abdullah AHH, who is identified as a threat by the authorities.

“This heinous act shows that Islamist extremism continues to be a deadly threat. In this case, it is a Syrian suspect who was classified as a threat in a national settlement, ”said Wöller. After serving the prison sentence and his release, a plan of measures with reporting requirements was ordered, to which the defendant adhered: “It is extremely bitter that despite these measures it was not possible to prevent this act.”

The murder took place in early October in the center of Dresden, where most of the tourists are. Close to the castle and the Frauenkirche. The police and the prosecutor have not yet been able to explain why the two men were beaten. About three hours later, the crime had just become public knowledge, Abdullah AHH had to return to the city center.

His way led to the police headquarters on Schießgasse, a short distance from where he had seriously injured the two tourists the night before. The 20-year-old had to report regularly to the officials, including on Monday at 10 a.m. He was there for the crime on Sunday, also at 10 a.m. This is stated in the conditions the Syrian received when he was allowed to leave the Regis-Breitingen juvenile detention center on September 29.

Just five days later, he is said to have attacked the two tourists behind the Palace of Culture. The police later found a knife with which he could have stabbed the men, a kitchen knife. According to regulations, Abdullah AHH was not allowed to own any other knives or even weapons. The only exceptions were “items needed in an average household,” the Borna court had ruled. Apparently he had stuck to that.

DNA was found on a blood-stained knife

This blood-stained knife led police to the killer. Because DNA was found on it, which was compared with the database after the laboratory evaluation by the State Crime. There was one hit: the DNA matched samples from the 20-year-old Syrian.

Abdullah AHH came to Germany in 2015 as a refugee. Residence status: tolerated. Since the spring of 2016, the Syrian from Aleppo has become increasingly radical, the prosecutor charged him during a trial in September 2018. H. had studied how to build an explosives belt. On Facebook he used symbols of the terrorist militia “Islamic State”. He called himself a ‘sleeping cell’ and was interested in publications such as the ‘Legal Leader for Suicide Bombers’. In November 2018, he was sentenced to two years and nine months in juvenile detention by the 4th Criminal Senate of the Higher Regional Court of Dresden.

At the end of September, Abdullah AHH was released from prison and was able to move freely again. Also in Dresden, where he had previously lived. According to official information, the suspect in detention had already been spotted several times. He had been the subject of case conferences several times, said the head of the National Criminal Investigation Department (LKA), Petric Kleine, on Thursday. The suspect had assaulted the prison staff. In July, for example, the risk that the man could commit crimes again was considered high by experts. Accordingly, an action plan has been developed for the time after discharge. People wondered if the murder could have been prevented, Kleine said. But from the point of view of the LKA, all possibilities are exhausted.

24-hour surveillance was legally possible but not provided, Dirk-Martin Christian, head of constitutional state protection, said Thursday. However, the suspect was also observed on the day of the crime. “There is no such thing as 100 percent certainty,” said Christian. (with dpa)

– Parts of this report have also been published in the Sächsische Zeitung.