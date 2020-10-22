Larger cupboard space and ventilation system: how does the government stay fit for work? – Politics

The politician, who plays a pivotal role in the fight against the corona pandemic, continued to lead his health ministry on Thursday despite his own corona infection: Department head Jens Spahn (CDU) works with colds from home office, his home reported.

The CDU politician was the first federal minister to test positive for Corona on Wednesday. There was no information on where the minister could have been infected on Thursday – even though, like every minister’s office, Spahn’s office is on a tight schedule with all of the boss’s meetings.

In order to guarantee the workability of the main decision-making body of the government, the federal cabinet, even in times of corona, a number of things were reorganized in the chancellery.

For months, the Chancellor has not met with the ministers in the cabinet room on the 6th floor of the Chancellery, but in the much larger International Conference Room on the 1st floor. Three ring-shaped rows of tables and chairs are available there, on which cabinet members and government employees are shifted by two seats every Wednesday.

The ventilation system has been checked by the health service

On arrival and departure, all participants wear masks that they take off during the session. The lady of the house cannot rip open the windows, as recommended to the citizens. This is guaranteed by a very powerful ventilation system for fresh air in the meeting room, which has been approved by the Berlin Mitte health department, cabinet members discovered.

The precautions, said a government spokesperson, are to ensure that other or even all participants do not need to be quarantined, even if an infected person is present.

Even after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, which Spahn had attended, no other minister had to shut himself off from all contact with other people. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is currently in quarantine for another reason: his Corona warning app had indicated a meeting with an increased risk. Since then he has been working from the home office.

Merkel was also already in quarantine

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) and Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) have also been quarantined. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was also hit on Saturday. One of his bodyguards had a positive corona test. Several tests by the head of state have since been negative.

The cabinet did not prescribe quarantine despite Spahn’s infection, but participants in Wednesday’s cabinet meeting were tested. Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD) had already received good news in a rapid test on Wednesday afternoon, there should be another rapid test. Giffey sat on stage with Spahn at a press conference for a long time on Friday. A trial with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) was also negative. One of the precautions to protect the government’s ability to work includes providing cabinet members with adequate testing.