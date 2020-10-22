The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have the same battery

A new video shows the inside of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. This is to confirm that the battery capacity is the same. Both iPhone 12s have a 2,815mAh battery.

This ability was first revealed this summer with leaks. The information was then confirmed by the Brazilian organization ANATEL. Now we have the verification with the iPhone 12s correct.

In summary, the battery capacities of the iPhone and the autonomy announced by Apple are listed here:

iPhone 12 mini (5.4 inch): 2,227 mAh battery. Up to 15 hours of video playback, up to 10 hours of video streaming and up to 50 hours of audio playback iPhone 12 (6.1-inch): 2,815 mAh battery. Up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 11 hours of video streaming and up to 65 hours of audio playback iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch): 2,815 mAh battery. Up to 17 hours of video playback, up to 11 hours of video streaming and up to 65 hours of audio playback iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch): 3,687 mAh battery. Up to 20 hours of video playback, up to 12 hours of streaming video, and up to 80 hours of audio playback

All models have smaller batteries than the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. They had batteries of 3,110 mAh, 3,046 mAh and 3,969 mAh, respectively. Is it the place for the 5G modem? Photo sensor improvements? Or to save some money?