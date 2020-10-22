watchOS 7.1 Beta 4 released

Apple today released the fourth beta of watchOS 7.1 for Apple Watch. It’s coming a little over a week after the third beta. Apple is now only offering it to developers.

Apple lists two build numbers for this new beta: 18R5585a and 18R5586a. It all depends on the Apple Watch we installed the previous version on. As a reminder, watchOS 6 is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 4.

To download watchOS 6 Beta 4, simply open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone connected to your watch, select the My Watch tab, then touch General> Software update. The new version is displayed. This of course affects people who have the developer profile to test betas.