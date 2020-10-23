Biden vs. Trump: “That’s the man who told you the Easter pandemic was over” – politics

Trump on election security

He cannot dismiss the accusations about Russia and says that Biden received money from Moscow and that he never did. And then he declares that no one was “harder against Russia” than “Donald Trump”.

And then he claims that Joe Biden is probably still paid by Russia. In this context, he now tries to bring up Tony Bobulinski’s allegations.

Biden is very happy with this entry, explaining on the one hand that he does not accept money from another country and that Trump, in turn, is not even willing to disclose his tax return. In terms of money from foreign governments, Trump is the real beneficiary with his deals.