World Medical President Montgomery warns: “With 20,000 new infections per day, the situation is getting out of hand” – Politics

The president of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expects a critical threshold of 20,000 new infections per day with a further increase in corona rates. “With 20,000 new infections per day, the situation is getting out of hand,” said Montgomery of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday).

“Then it will no longer be possible for health authorities to detect and interrupt the infection chains. Then we are threatened with a second lockdown because the virus cannot be stopped in any other way. “

The number of new corona infections detected within one day had recently risen sharply again and exceeded the value of 10,000 cases for the first time. According to the Robert Koch Institute, health authorities reported 11,287 cases within 24 hours on Thursday morning.

On Friday morning, the number of registered new infections for the second day in a row was more than 11,000. The RKI registered 11,242 new infection cases on Thursday. This was 45 fewer than on Wednesday, when the previous maximum value for daily new infections with the virus in Germany was determined.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Montgomery welcomed the restrictions imposed in the particularly affected Berchtesgadener Land district, where exit restrictions have been in effect since Tuesday. “We have to respond consistently to local outbreaks,” said the former chairman of the German Medical Association.

“That is why it is exactly right that the Berchtesgaden district has imposed a local lockdown. So all places across the country should respond with such incidence rates. (Dpa, AFP)