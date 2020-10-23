iPhone 12, 12 Pro and iPad Air 4 can be purchased

It’s the big day for new Apple products. IPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for purchase this Friday. They are marketed by Apple, resellers, and various operators. The iPad Air 4 is also available this Friday. Pre-orders started last week.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro both have a 6.1-inch OLED display and the A14 chip. With 6 GB of RAM (compared to 4 GB for the iPhone 12), three photo sensors on the back, a LiDAR scanner and a stainless steel finish, the iPhone 12 Pro is a bit higher quality than the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 is available with 64, 128 or 256 GB of storage for 809, 859 and 979 euros from Apple. There are 128, 256 or 512 GB for the iPhone 12 Pro at prices of € 1,159, € 1,279 and € 1,509 at Apple.

What about the iPhone 12 Pro mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max? We have to wait until November 6th for pre-orders and November 13th for marketing.

iPad Air 4

The iPad Air 4 is available now. The tablet has a 10.9-inch screen that takes up almost the entire front. The iPad has the A14 chip, Touch ID on the lock button, and a 12-megapixel sensor (like the iPad Pro). There’s also a USB-C port that supports the second generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

The iPad Air 4 is available in four versions: 64 GB Wi-Fi for 669 €, 64 GB Wi-Fi + 4G for 809 €, 256 GB Wi-Fi for 839 € and 256 GB Wi-Fi + 4G for 979 € Apple.