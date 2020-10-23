TV duel between Trump and Biden: There is no clear winner – Biden could use that – politics

First of all, anyone who feared a repeat of the chaotic Cleveland debate could breathe a sigh of relief. The TV game in the US presidential election is not dead, quite the contrary. The second and final direct meeting between Donald Trump and Joe Biden actually gave voters a chance to learn about their candidates.

However, it could not be expected that there would be a really constructive discussion at Belmont University in Nashville / Tennessee. How that should be possible with Trump, who handles facts more freely, is an unsolved mystery. But presenter Kristen Welker actually succeeded – also with the help of the mute function of the microphones – to get answers to her questions about the political positions of the candidates. Not always, but not so rarely.

Topics ranged from dealing with the corona pandemic, the future of healthcare, racism, climate change, to issues of national security – and, as Trump tried over and over again, it included Biden’s family and the corruption allegations the camp of The I tried to link the president to the challenger for days.

Biden attacked Trump for dealing with Corona

The main topic for the election, dealing with the corona crisis, showed how much the two candidates differ. The president, who, like more than eight million Americans, had contracted the virus and had to be treated in hospital for three days, has now declared himself a specialist in the disease: “I had it and I’m now immune,” he said. tried again to belittle the crisis.

He described the expert warnings for “dark winter months” that Biden repeated as exaggerated. Not only is the number of cases rising sharply again, more people are also dying from the effects of the virus. There should be no further lockdowns, Trump said. “The drug cannot be worse than the problem itself.” Then he added the phrase: America is learning to live with the virus.

In the face of more than 1,000 deaths a day, a cynical phrase the Democrats will soon use as an election spot against the Republican. Biden immediately picked him up too. “People learn to die with it!” He exclaimed indignantly. “220,000 Americans are dead,” but Trump still has “no plan” to fight the pandemic and is not taking any responsibility. “That’s the same man who told you, with Corona, that Easter is over,” Biden told the audience. It was Biden’s first goal, who looked well prepared and relaxed that evening.

The challenger took advantage of the new rules

Biden agreed that as a result of the generally disastrous debate in Cleveland more than three weeks ago, new rules now apply. Only the speaker’s microphone was on if the moderator’s first question for each topic needed to be answered within two minutes. This clearly had an extremely disciplinary effect – especially on Trump and at least in the first half of the debate. Biden was able to finish his speech without being constantly interrupted by Trump.

Last face-to-face meeting before the election: Joe Biden and Donald Trump at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jim Bourg / REUTERS

For tonight, the requirement for him, who had been at the forefront of the polls for months, was to respond as calmly and confidently as possible to all the President’s attacks, even when it came to family. Biden mastered this task. Otherwise, he wouldn’t make big mistakes that could have portrayed the 77-year-old as unpredictable or too old for the job twelve days before the election. Americans now know that he sometimes sticks to a word, partly as a result of his childhood stuttering.

In general, however, it can also be said that both were able to make their point. Trump tried to refute the charge of irresponsibility. He takes “full responsibility”. But it’s not his fault that the virus came to the US. It’s not “Joe’s fault” either. “It’s China’s fault.”

In terms of foreign policy, it was only about China and North Korea

He also used China as an opportunity to attack his challenger, who he repeatedly accuses of being too kind to the communist regime during his time as vice president. He also repeatedly accused him of being a “corrupt politician” in connection with his son Hunter Biden’s previous business – which Biden sharply rejected.

Biden, in turn, made the latest revelations in the New York Times that Trump had a secret account in China. And again demanded that the president finally make his tax returns public.

Besides China, foreign policy was really only about North Korea. Moderator Welker wanted to know what happened to the conversations with ruler Kim Jong Un, after all, the president was talking about love letters.

Trump said that contrary to warnings from his predecessor Barack Obama, there was no war with North Korea during his tenure. And that’s why it’s great that he has such an excellent relationship with Kim. Biden replied dryly, “We had a good relationship with Hitler before he invaded Europe.”

When asked about his climate change plans, Trump, who had withdrawn his country’s approval of the Paris Agreement, could think of little more than praising America’s “good air” and its many trees. His challenger and his party, on the other hand, wanted to stifle the economy with their expensive climate protection plans. The desired shift from fossil fuels is harming the economy, which is doing better than in a long time. “If you want to ruin the economy, you have to get rid of the oil industry.” He will prevent that.

Biden calls climate change an ‘existential threat’

Biden, in turn, said his climate protection plan was supported by many and urgent action was needed. Because, “Climate change and global warming are the next existential threat to humanity.” His plan is to use climate change to create new jobs in the US. “We can grow and become cleaner if we follow the path I propose.” But yes, he said, he wanted to replace the oil industry with renewable energy sources in the long term.

A scandal as a turning point? Joe Biden and Donald Trump at the TV debate Photo: AFP

Trump used this statement to address voters directly in the highly competitive oil-producing states of Texas and Pennsylvania. Bidens admitted he wanted to do away with the oil industry, which was “important,” he emphasized.

As for racism, Trump sought to denounce Biden’s past political decisions. During his time as US Senator, he was partly responsible for many young black men being put behind bars for minor crimes. Biden has already stated that this was a mistake that had been corrected and repeated it on Thursday night.

In return, he attacked the president for refusing to condemn white supremacists and for constantly attacking the Black Lives Matter movement. He turned back to the audience and said, “You know who I am. You know who he is. You know his character. You know my character.” He couldn’t wait for the election.

Trump: “I am the least racist person in the room”

Trump argued that no president – “perhaps except Abraham Lincoln” – had done more for African Americans. After all, Lincoln abolished slavery. He himself, Trump simply said, was “the least racist person in this room.” The fact that presenter Kristen Welker is black must have been forgotten in the heat of the battle.

Less than two weeks before the election, Trump that night attempted to repeat his 2016 success strategy: he re-presented himself as an “outsider” who was cracking down on what the “politicians” in Washington had done. “I am not a politician.” To what extent voters will do this for him after four years in office will be shown on November 3.

It’s also pretty unlikely that this final direct meeting between the two candidates will change anything in the race. The camps are quite hardened, according to election researchers, there are considerably fewer undecided than four years ago. And: More than 48 million voters have already voted in person or by mail out of concern about Corona. Trump is running out of time.