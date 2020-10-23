Safari technology preview: Apple offers version 115

Apple is offering the 115th version of Safari Technology Preview tonight. This is the experimental version of Safari that developers can use to preview the browser’s new features.

According to Apple, this version focused on Web Audio, JavaScript, Web API, Media, CSS, WebAuthn, Section API, and WebRTC. Apple also took the opportunity to correct some of the errors discovered by the testers.

Developers are encouraged to read the full changes on Apple’s website. To download, click here for macOS Catalina and here for macOS Big Sur. Go to System Preferences> Software Update to download the new update if you have already installed a previous version of Safari Technology Preview.