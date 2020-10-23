Pokemon Go welcomes new augmented reality mapping missions

Pokemon Go announced the arrival of an important new game feature for trainers around the world on October 20th. It consists of AR mapping tasks that are arranged at specific PokéStops and have a special design. Specifically, it means that your mission is to scan certain elements of the real world for rewards.

A new feature that encourages real world exploration

Now whenever you switch to certain PokéStops in your Pokemon Go game, you will see new tasks appear. These count as daily field study assignments and require you to take an Action either in the PokéStop you are in or in a nearby one within a certain radius around you. To complete your mission, you will need to use the AR scan screen to scan the real world object that is presented to you. This task takes 20 to 30 seconds. Once your goal is achieved, you will receive a reward.

Note, however, that not all trainers have access to this new game feature. You must be at least level 20 to perform mapping tasks. Also, Niantic states that “this feature will not be available” for Niantic Kids accounts at launch “. However, the studio promises that the situation will change and that parents will be able to activate this game feature on their children’s account very soon.

Obviously, this new feature is aimed at getting players to explore the world around them even more. Good news for tourism as Pokemon Go generated $ 249 million in this sector in 2019.

Pokemon Go continues to use augmented reality

Augmented reality has been the focus of the Pokemon Go experience from the start, and Niantic plans to use it until the end. In fact, the studio doesn’t stop advancing the use of this technology for their video game work. As early as May 2020, the game was entitled to an improvement in its augmented reality in order to create an even more realistic experience, in particular to make Pokémon disappear behind real objects. With the arrival of these new mapping missions, Niantic proves that it still has the resources to deliver increasingly fun AR-based experiences to its users.