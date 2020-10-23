“Debate completely superfluous”: EU parliamentarians criticize dispute over meat substitute names – politics

Several EU parliamentarians have criticized the discussion about the designation of plant foods. “We find the whole debate completely unnecessary,” said FDP EU member Jan-Christoph Oetjen of the German news agency. On Friday, the European Parliament will vote on a bill according to which plant foods, such as vegetarian sausages, may no longer have animal names.

“We are convinced that citizens can get an idea for themselves,” says Oetjen. After all, the consumer also knows that you cannot drink scouring milk. The green European politician Martin Häusling also questioned the debate about the names. According to Häusling, he doesn’t think that vegetarian burgers and burgers made from meat can be mixed up.

Agricultural associations in particular had promoted the ban on meat labels for substitute products. It was not about slowing down the vegetable market, the chair of the European Parliament’s agriculture committee, Norbert Lins (CDU), stressed before the vote. However, he asked for clarification on the names.

“We want to protect the designation“ pure ”meat products, while the substitute product for meat preparations must bear the“ veggie label ”. The bill is part of a report on the Common Agricultural Reform (CAP) of the European Union, on which Parliament will vote this week.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

MEPs vote by vote on the position of the EU Parliament, which is then used in negotiations with the EU Council and the Commission. It is not certain that the bill will meet the EU’s final agricultural policy reform package. (dpa)