“Scandal” in latest pre-election TV debate: how Trump tries to link a dirt campaign to Biden – politics

In 2016 he was successful: Donald Trump portrayed Hillary Clinton as a corrupt politician and a liar; the parallel FBI investigations of her service emails on her private computer helped him portray her as a criminal.

He will try again in 2020. Almost no matter what the moderator of the latest pre-election TV debate asked, Trump accused Joe Biden of enriching himself as vice president with nefarious deals, especially in Ukraine, Russia and China, as well as on Wall Street. At the same time, the FBI is investigating a dubious computer that allegedly belongs to Biden’s son Hunter. And Trump-friendly media gives the impression of an abyss of betrayal.

Actually, the first part of the debate should be about Corona. However, Trump teased: ordinary American citizens should be making money and couldn’t afford to barricade themselves in the basement of their home from the pandemic like Biden. He probably made a lot of money somewhere. And you have to ask where it came from.

The moderator wanted to know that the closure does more damage to the economy than to health. Trump again attacked sideways: Biden took a lot of money from the Wall Street executives. “I’m not taking money from them because that’s not right.”

The pattern repeats itself in foreign policy issues. How can we prevent Russia or Iran from influencing the elections? Trump used the cue to sue Biden: he took $ 3.5 million from Russia. And Putin supposedly wanted Biden as president; Because no one deals harder with Moscow than he does, Trump.

After the first third of the debate, the pattern was unmistakable. Whether the question was asked about Ukraine, China, the Supreme Court or migration – Trump answered in his answer: Biden is a corrupt politician.

Doing business discreetly in China? Trump does that too

Can that be caught? Can he turn things around this way? The relevant keyword is “October Surprise”. The campaigns collect incriminating material about their opponents and hope to decide the election by launching a media scandal shortly before, in October.

But what Trump offered in the debate seems like a chilling allegation. First, the allegations are not about presidential candidate Joe Biden, but about his son Hunter. He had a consultancy contract with the Ukrainian company Burisma. And Hunter, not Joe, was trying to do business in China. But Trump makes father and son henchmen.

Biden’s alleged Ukraine scandal was resolved in the impeachment

Second, what is known so far and scrutinized in the impeachment proceedings against Trump for his Ukrainian contacts is not criminal. Hunter Biden did business in Ukraine and China – just like Donald Trump. Trump’s tax documents, which he refused to hand over, recently revealed that the Trump company had accounts in China, so Trump did business there, which he denied.

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s front man for dirt campaigns, has been trying to sell an alleged scandal to the American media for days. But aside from the tabloid “New York Post”, they touch the story with sharp fingers. No wonder when you look at the circumstances.

Chilling details: forgotten laptop, blind computer expert

In 2019, a stranger who introduced himself as Hunter Biden is said to have left a laptop in a computer store with orders to back up corrupted data from the hard drive. The store owner is visually impaired and therefore cannot confirm whether the customer was actually Hunter Biden. When he didn’t return for months, a specialist looked at the contents – reportedly heavy-duty, perhaps slippery material. Nothing specific is known. The FBI now has the media.

A scandal as a turning point? Joe Biden and Donald Trump at the TV debate Photo: AFP

Does this story have the potential to change the race? Are voters who have not yet decided who to vote for interested – in times of Corona, unemployment and fear of a deep recession?

Are the media jumping on the story?

That also depends on whether the media will jump on the story after Trump spreads it to millions of audiences. Only those who have followed the so far very limited coverage of the alleged Hunter Biden laptop at the FBI have heard of his hints in the debate.

But even if the topic is as widespread as the 2016 FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton, who should such a revelation change their mind? Biden dismissed them as Russian lies propaganda spread by Trump’s campaign. And for the rest held up well against Trump in the debate.

There are probably not enough changing voters for a turnaround

Of course, loyal Trump fans have long considered the Bidens a family of villains. But they vote for the incumbent party anyway. Conversely, the Democrats’ loyal supporters are not open to Trump’s dirt campaigns. You choose Biden.

There are no large numbers of barter voters that are still undecided. And the few are likely to react with suspicion because of the dubious circumstances surrounding the alleged scandal. Certainly, even eleven days before the elections, a trend can still turn. But more than 40 million US citizens have already cast their votes. The number of those who could win Trump this way is probably too small to make up for Biden’s high lead in the polls and get him the win.